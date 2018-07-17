Maurizio Sarri Calls Liverpool Target Alisson To Put Forward Chelsea’s Case

Follow @insidefutbol





New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has personally called Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.



Alisson’s future at Roma has been under the microscope over the last few months and he has been widely linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.











Real Madrid remain his favoured destination and he has even agreed personal terms with the club, but the European champions are not keen meet Roma’s financial demands.



Liverpool are themselves keen on Alisson and have recently tabled a bid with Roma, but they are facing stiff competition from fellow Premier League giants Chelsea.





And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Sarri has personally called the Brazilian goalkeeper to convince him to consider a transfer to the west London club this summer.



With Thibaut Courtois expected to leave, Chelsea are in the market for a top quality replacement and Alisson has emerged as their first choice target.



Sarri has been wanting to sign Alisson since his time at Napoli and while Chelsea are yet to make a bid, he is doing his bit to land the Brazilian this summer.



And it seems the Chelsea manager’s personal touch is taking effect as the Brazilian is considering a move to Stamford Bridge.

