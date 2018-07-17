XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2018 - 14:02 BST

Maurizio Sarri Calls Liverpool Target Alisson To Put Forward Chelsea’s Case

 




New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has personally called Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Alisson’s future at Roma has been under the microscope over the last few months and he has been widely linked with a move away from the Stadio Olimpico.




Real Madrid remain his favoured destination and he has even agreed personal terms with the club, but the European champions are not keen meet Roma’s financial demands.

Liverpool are themselves keen on Alisson and have recently tabled a bid with Roma, but they are facing stiff competition from fellow Premier League giants Chelsea.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Sarri has personally called the Brazilian goalkeeper to convince him to consider a transfer to the west London club this summer.

With Thibaut Courtois expected to leave, Chelsea are in the market for a top quality replacement and Alisson has emerged as their first choice target.


Sarri has been wanting to sign Alisson since his time at Napoli and while Chelsea are yet to make a bid, he is doing his bit to land the Brazilian this summer.

And it seems the Chelsea manager’s personal touch is taking effect as the Brazilian is considering a move to Stamford Bridge.
 