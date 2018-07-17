Rangers Stars All Desperate To Make Starting Eleven, Gers Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Greg Docherty insists that everybody in Steven Gerrard's squad is pushing themselves to get into the first team and stay there.



The Liverpool legend has taken over at Ibrox this summer and has already snapped up quite a significant number of players to rejuvenate his squad ahead of the new season.











The new signings have improved the competition and now the 21-year-old insists that every member of his team is doing his best to take in the manager's instructions and implement them on the field, so that they can make the grade.



Being asked in an interview by his club's official website on how he has coped with so many new ideas that Gerrard has brought on board, the midfielder said that he, like everybody else, is still learning and having pre-season under his belt has smoothed that learning process.





"Of course everybody is still learning and personally I am still learning as a footballer as well, adapting", Docherty said.



"It is good to have a pre-season under my belt as well and I am just excited about the games now, to go there and show them, to try and implement the ideas and the whole team is looking to do the same, pushing to get in the starting eleven and stay there."



Docherty joined the Gers from Hamilton in January and has so far managed 14 games for the team, providing his team-mates with three assists.



He was an unused substitute in Rangers' draw with Shkupi on Tuesday night.

