West Ham Express Interest In Juventus Winger On Liverpool’s Radar

West Ham are considering making a bid for Juventus winger Marko Pjaca, who has also been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.



After struggling to feature regularly for Juventus, Pjaca spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke and impressed during his spell in the Bundesliga.











Juventus are prepared to consider offers to sell the winger this summer as he is not a big part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans going forward, especially after Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival.



The Croat has suitors in Italy and there are suggestions that Liverpool are considering taking him to England during the ongoing transfer window.





However, the Reds now could face English competition for Pjaca’s signature, as according Italian daily Tuttosport, West Ham are also interested in the Croatian winger.



The Hammers have already signed Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson this summer to strengthen their wide areas, but it seems they are still in the market for wingers.



And it has been claimed the 22-year-old Juventus wide-man has emerged as a possible target for the east London club, who are willing to back new manager Manuel Pellegrini in the market.



Pjaca has a contract until 2021 with the Italian champions.

