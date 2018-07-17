Won’t Just Sign Anyone – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Has Specific Targets In Mind

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed that he has specific ideas about the kind of players he wants and won't just bring in anyone just to "pad out" the squad.



The Hoops are yet to sign any new players this summer, despite Hibernian midfielder John McGinn being strongly linked with a move.











The former Liverpool manager though is in the favour of waiting for the opportune moment to make any signing and not just anyone, but a player who he believes will be able to add value to the squad he already has, a squad that is tested and proven, winning the domestic treble last season.



"We are very specific in terms of what we need in the squad. It’s not a huge overhaul", Rodgers told his club's official website.





"The players we want to bring in need to have certain qualities that can improve the squad.



“There’s no point in me bringing in players who are just going to pad out the squad. We need quality and that’s something the club are very much aware of and we’ll work hard to get those players in.”



Rodgers also took time to insist that he has a preference towards changing his playing systems regularly and for that to work he needs players that are already accustomed to it.



“I like to play different systems so that’s important tactically for the team.



"A lot of the players have been here for a couple of seasons now so they understand that and can adapt accordingly.”



Celtic are scheduled to face Armenian outfit Alashkert next in the second leg of the their Champions League first qualifying round tie on Wednesday.

