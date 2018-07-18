XRegister
06 October 2016

18/07/2018 - 13:05 BST

AC Milan Convinced Alvaro Morata Swoop Not Impossible

 




Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has emerged as AC Milan’s top attacking target but the Rossoneri are aware of the difficulties of pulling off the transfer.

Morata is angling for a move away from Chelsea a year after becoming the club’s most expensive signing and his preferred destination is a return to Italy.




Juventus are interested in signing the striker this summer and are considering opening talks with Chelsea over taking the Spaniard back to Turin in the coming weeks.

However, AC Milan have been actively trying to sign the striker and a high powered delegation from the club met Morata’s representatives in London earlier this week.
 


And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Morata is the club’s top target for the striker’s position and they are prepared to push the boat out to land him this summer.

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain is also believed to be on their radar but a move for the Spaniard is expected to be prioritised over signing the Argentine over the next few weeks.


Given AC Milan’s financial predicament, a proposed deal is expected to be hard to pull off but the Rossoneri believe it won’t be an impossible task.

Morata is open to the idea of joining AC Milan as he remains keen to leave Chelsea this summer.
 