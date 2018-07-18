XRegister
X
18/07/2018 - 10:58 BST

Chelsea Have Backup Plan If Liverpool Land Alisson

 




Chelsea are prepared to turn their attention towards AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if Alisson accepts a move to Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool are in advanced negotiations with Roma for Alisson after tabling a bid for the Brazilian goalkeeper and are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign him in the coming days.




With Thibaut Courtois expected to join Real Madrid, Chelsea are in the market for a goalkeeper and they are also interested in taking him to west London in the ongoing window.

Roma are also expecting Chelsea to make a concrete move for Alisson soon, but for the moment Liverpool have the edge in the race for the 25-year-old goalkeeper.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are prepared to rekindle their interest in Donnarumma if Alisson eventually joins Liverpool in the summer.

The teenage goalkeeping sensation has been on Chelsea’s radar and his agent Mino Raiola has been trying to find a new club for the Italian.


Donnarumma remains a highly rated goalkeeping talent in Italy and Maurizio Sarri could consider taking him to Chelsea in the ongoing window.

Alisson remains their top target but with Liverpool having the upper hand at the moment, Chelsea are preparing to consider other options as a replacement for Courtois.
 