Chelsea Prepare Decisive Assault For Juventus Striker Gonzalo Higuain

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are set to press the accelerator in their pursuit of Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain in the next 48 hours as they look to take him to England this summer.



The west London club have already been in talks with Juventus over a move for Daniele Rugani and the two European giants are close to reaching an agreement for the defender’s switch to England.











Chelsea are expected to concluded the deal to sign the defender for around £45m and have already thrashed out terms on a contract with the player ahead of a proposed transfer.



The Blues are now set to turn their attention towards Higuain and it has been claimed they are set to light a fire in their attempts to take the Argentine to England.





The first round of talks between the intermediaries and agents have been concluded and according to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, in the next 48 hours negotiations are expected to gather pace.



Juventus are prepared to sell Higuain this summer and are looking to earn a fee of £100m from the sales of the Argentine striker and Rugani to Chelsea in the ongoing window.



It would allow the Serie A giants to recoup the transfer fee they paid for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer and help them to balance their books.



Macedonian super-agent Fali Ramadani is conducting negotiations on Chelsea’s behalf and he is set to hold talks with Juventus on Thursday for Higuain and Rugani.

