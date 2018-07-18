XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2018 - 21:25 BST

Chelsea Star Set For Maurizio Sarri Talks After Indicating La Liga Desire

 




Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has let Sevilla know he would be willing to join them this summer.

Sevilla are looking for a midfield enforcer and have zeroed in on Bakayoko as a serious option in the transfer window.




The Spanish side have done initial legwork on the swoop by contacting the player's entourage to see whether he would be willing to move from Chelsea to them.

And, according to Spanish daily Estadio Deportivo, Bakayoko has given Sevilla a positive answer.
 


The former Monaco midfielder wants to play regular first team football next season and is relishing the chance to do so in La Liga with Sevilla.

Bakayoko is soon expected to hold talks with new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri and communicate to the Italian his desire to play.


His playing time chances took a hit recently when the Blues landed Jorginho from Napoli.

Bakayoko landed at Chelsea last summer from Monaco, but struggled to make a big impact at the Premier League giants.
 