X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2018 - 11:31 BST

Cristiano Ronaldo Effect Leaves Manchester United Target Considering Juventus Stay

 




Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain defensive target Alex Sandro is considering continuing at Juventus next season.

Sandro has been regularly linked with a move away from Juventus over the last few months and he has largely been expected to leave the club this summer.




Manchester United have long identified him as a priority target for the transfer window and PSG are also interested in taking the Brazilian to the French capital.

However, Juventus are yet to receive a concrete proposal on their table and none of his suitors are yet to show an appetite to match the Italian champions’ €50m asking price.
 


And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, there is a possibility Sandro could choose to stick around at Juventus beyond the summer transfer window.

Juventus’ audacious move to land Cristiano Ronaldo has enthused many players in the squad and Sandro is one of those who are reconsidering their options this summer.


With the Portuguese in the squad, Juventus are planning to launch an assault on the Champions League next season and the Brazilian is believed to be keen to be part of an exciting campaign.

He has not made any definitive decision but there is optimism at Juventus that the defender could be still be in Turin once the dust settles on the summer window.
 