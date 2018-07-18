Cristiano Ronaldo: I Want To Be Juventus’ Lucky Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus new boy Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he wants to help the Italian champions in every possible way and will be aiming for the Champions League with the Old Lady.



The former Real Madrid and Manchester United sensation will be sporting shirt number seven at Juventus after making a £99.2m move to the Serie A giants.











Ronaldo is well aware of the fact that the Champions League is a trophy that every club want to win, but the Portuguese will focus on the Serie A title too along with it.



The 33-year-old said that he wants to be the lucky star of the Juventus team and is of the opinion that the side must stay focused amidst harsh competition.





The Portuguese was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I do know that the Champions League is a trophy every club would like to win.



"This is an option. We are going to fight not only for the Champions League but for the Serie A title.

"We know competition will be harsh but we must stay concentrated.



"I hope I can help Juventus win it.



"I hope I can be the lucky star of this club but we will see what happens."



Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d'Or awards to his name, featured in 44 games for Real Madrid last season and netted 44 times, along with providing eight assists.

