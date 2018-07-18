XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2018 - 12:19 BST

Cristiano Ronaldo: I Want To Be Juventus’ Lucky Star

 




Juventus new boy Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that he wants to help the Italian champions in every possible way and will be aiming for the Champions League with the Old Lady.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United sensation will be sporting shirt number seven at Juventus after making a £99.2m move to the Serie A giants.




Ronaldo is well aware of the fact that the Champions League is a trophy that every club want to win, but the Portuguese will focus on the Serie A title too along with it.

The 33-year-old said that he wants to be the lucky star of the Juventus team and is of the opinion that the side must stay focused amidst harsh competition.
 


The Portuguese was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I do know that the Champions League is a trophy every club would like to win. 

"This is an option. We are going to fight not only for the Champions League but for the Serie A title.

 

"We know competition will be harsh but we must stay concentrated.

"I hope I can help Juventus win it.

"I hope I can be the lucky star of this club but we will see what happens."

Ronaldo, who has five Ballon d'Or awards to his name, featured in 44 games for Real Madrid last season and netted 44 times, along with providing eight assists.
 