Everton and Tottenham Not Yet Beyond Initial Enquiries For Ligue 1 Star

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur have not made any major movements after enquiring about the possibility of signing Bordeaux winger Malcom this summer.



The Ligue 1 club are looking to sell the Brazilian in the ongoing window and believe his departure will light the fire on their attempts to strengthen their squad with new signings.











Inter have shown an interest in signing the player and Malcom himself is keen on a move to Italy but Bordeaux have rejected the Nerazzurri loan plus option to buy formula.



Bordeaux are expecting Malcom to generate interest from England, and Tottenham and Everton have been in touch with the French club to enquire about Malcom.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, it has been the extent of what the Premier League clubs have done so far in their pursuit of the 21-year-old winger.



Tottenham and Everton have not gone beyond enquiring about Malcom and for the moment no concrete interest has been shown by either of the Premier League clubs.



Malcom is believed to be angling for a move to Inter, but the Serie A giants have not returned to the negotiating table with Bordeaux after their first offer was rejected.



The French outfit are also desperate to sell the winger, but for the moment he is not getting any closer to the exit door.

