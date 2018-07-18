Everton In Touch With Former Manchester United Winger Over England Return

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have touched base with former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj to discuss the possibility of the Belgian returning to England this summer, and a move could be good news for the Red Devils.



Signed from Anderlecht’s academy in 2011, the winger progressed through the ranks at Manchester United before making his debut for the club under David Moyes in 2013.











He made a huge impact in a dreadful season for Manchester United and was handed Ryan Giggs’ number eleven jersey after the Welshman retired at the end of the 2013/14 campaign.



However, his career drifted after Louis van Gaal’s arrival at Old Trafford in 2014 and dreadful loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland did little to enhance his development.





The Belgian was sold to Real Sociedad last summer, but according to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, the winger could possibly return to England in the ongoing window.



Januzaj caught the eye in the limited opportunities he received for Belgium in the World Cup and Everton are interested in taking him to Goodison Park this summer.



The Merseyside club have been in contact with his representatives and despite being happy at La Real, Januzaj is considering the prospect of returning to England.



It has been speculated that Manchester United included a sell-on clause when they sold him to Real Sociedad, meaning a move to Everton could mean a payment for the Red Devils.



The Belgian has a contract until 2022 with Real Sociedad.

