Everton Make Swift Progress In Talks For Tottenham Target Malcom, Quick Deal Eyed

Everton have pressed the accelerator in the chase for Tottenham Hotspur target Malcom and they are in advanced negotiation with Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.



The Merseyside club recently enquired about the possibility of signing the player, but the club reportedly didn’t make further progress to land the Brazilian winger.











However, it seems Everton have lit a fire on their pursuit of the 21-year-old, who is also on Tottenham’s radar, and have made a concrete move for the Bordeaux winger.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Toffees are engaged in advanced negotiations with the French club and are looking to close out a deal for Malcom in the coming days.





While they are yet to make a bid, the discussions between the two clubs have progressed at pace and it has been claimed that an agreement could be on the cards.



The two clubs are looking to get the deal over the line as soon as possible and a deal could be in place by the end of the week or early next week.



Bordeaux have already rejected an Inter offer to sign him on a loan plus purchase option formula and are demanding a transfer fee of around €40m for Malcom.



Tottenham have also been keen on the winger but they are yet to make a concrete proposal and Everton have the clear edge in the transfer chase at the moment.



However, Malcom did agree to join Inter earlier this summer as he feels they are the best club for his development.

