I’ll Play Into My 40s – Manchester United New Boy Lee Grant

New Manchester United signing Lee Grant has revealed that he aims to keep on playing until he gets into his 40s, but is aware he has a backup role at Old Trafford.



The newly signed goalkeeper, who will start in a supportive role to David de Gea and Sergio Romero, is full of desire and is raring to go at his new club.











Grant is of the opinion that age is not a barrier and if a player really is professional he will always want to step on the field and play for as long as he can.



The 35-year-old has accepted the fact that he has to start on the bench and support others at first, but is ready to take his opportunities and get started with his new club.





Grant told MUTV: "It doesn’t matter how old you are, or where you’ve come from or what you’ve done in the past, if you’ve got a real professional desire like I have to go and play then that’s something you want to continue to do.



"I’ll continue to be like that well into my 40s and I’m sure when my career has finished, it’s always something that has driven me on.



"Listen, I want to play and be involved as much as I can in the team but I’m also aware that my role primarily may have to be one to support .



"But I’m willing to fill in as and when, and it will be good to get started."



Grant, who made only five appearances for Stoke City last term, will look to make most of his opportunities under Jose Mourinho.