I’ll Prove It’s Right Call To Stay At Liverpool – Reds Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has expressed his desire to prove to everybody that he has made the right decision by staying at the club, after he penned a long term contract.



The striker committed himself to the 2017/18 Champions League finalists as he signed a professional deal at Melwood, to the delight of Reds coaches.











The 18-year-old, who has been out since January due to an ankle injury, said that it was unfortunate for him to be out for such a long time as he was on a high after winning the Under-17 World Cup in India last year.



Brewster, who has been missing being involved, is desperate to return to action and wants to make an impression at Liverpool, proving to everybody that staying at Anfield was the right choice for him.





The teenager told the club's official website: "I was on such a high at that time in my career. You’re going to get knocked down sometimes; unfortunately, I did with my ankle being injured.



"I can’t wait to be back because I’m missing it like crazy.



"When I’m back I want to prove to everyone that I made the right decision in staying at this club."



Brewster has been tipped for big things at Liverpool and will be looking for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to continue to guide his development.

