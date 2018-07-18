I’m A Pitch Manager – Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Leaving Transfers To Other People

Follow @insidefutbol





New Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has insisted that he is not interested in the workings of the transfer market and wants to concentrate on improving the players in his squad.



The west London club confirmed Sarri as their new manager after sacking Antonio Conte, who won the Premier League and the FA Cup during his two years at Stamford Bridge.











The new Chelsea boss has been working with the club’s recruitment team over identifying targets and he has already signed his former Napoli midfielder Jorginho for the London club.



There are concerns over the futures of Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Willian at Chelsea and the club have also been linked with a move for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.





Sarri conceded that Chelsea would like to keep hold of the best players but insisted that he is not too keen to talk about the transfer market as he is not enthused by it.



The Chelsea boss insisted that his work is on the pitch and he will be looking to improve the players in his squad.



The Italian said in a press conference: “Well clearly we would always like to keep the strongest players, this is what any manager and club wants to do.



“We will have to see what the transfer market goes.



"But I am more of a field manager, a pitch manager than a general manager.



"I think I am one of the few managers who are bored by the transfer market.



“I don’t want to talk about it, it is about growing the players we have.”



Chelsea are in talks with Juventus for Daniele Rugani and are hoping to conclude an agreement soon.

