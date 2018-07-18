XRegister
06 October 2016

18/07/2018 - 10:54 BST

It’s Remarkable – Ajax Star Taken Aback By Capture of Daley Blind From Manchester United

 




Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has insisted that Daley Blind could have played in a more high profile league for a few more years before returning to the Netherlands.

The 28-year-old utility man’s return to Ajax was confirmed on Wednesday after spending four years at Manchester United, where he won the FA Cup, the Europa League and the EFL Cup.




He became the most expensive signing in Ajax’s history and the Dutchman has expressed his delight at returning to his boyhood club, where he progressed through the ranks before moving to Manchester United in 2014.

However, Van de Beek feels Blind has the ability to ply his trade in a better league for a few more years and admits his return to Ajax is quite a coup for the Dutch giants.
 


The Ajax star feels Blind’s return to the Amsterdam ArenA is only good news for the Dutch top tier and Ajax.

“I think he could have played in a bigger league for a couple more years”, the Ajax midfielder was quoted as saying by Voetbal Primeur.


“And I think it’s a remarkable move.

“But of course it’s great for the Eredivisie and us.”

Blind already has 143 appearances to his name at Ajax from his previous spell and won the Dutch league title four times.
 