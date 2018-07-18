XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2018 - 18:31 BST

Juventus Deal-Maker Meeting Matteo Darmian’s Agents In Milan

 




The representatives of Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian are locked in talks with Juventus in Milan over their client’s future.

The 28-year-old has agreed terms on a contract with Juventus and is desperate to return to Italy after a frustrating last season at Manchester United where he was only a bit part player.




However, negotiations between Manchester United and Juventus have been more protracted and the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement over a fee for Darmian’s proposed move back to Italy.

In the meantime, Juventus have signed Joao Cancelo from Valencia but Darmian remains a target and the club intend to try and sign him in the ongoing window.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, a fresh meeting is under way between Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici and the player’s representatives in a Milanese hotel.

Juventus are still trying to understand the margins of a proposed deal and are working with the Italian’s representatives over a bid for the Manchester United man.


Inter Milan and Napoli are also interested in Darmian but the player prefers a move to Juventus this summer.

And Manchester United are more than willing to sell if they get the right price for him.
 