Juventus Set For Talks With Super Agent As They Target Manchester United Midfielder

Juventus are set to hold talks with Mino Raiola to discuss the possibility of re-signing Paul Pogba from Manchester United this summer.



Pogba played a major role in France’s World Cup triumph in Russia and despite a difficult last season at Manchester United, the Frenchman is again being considered one of the superstars of world football.











The 25-year-old returned to Manchester United from Juventus in 2016 and had some difficulties with manager Jose Mourinho during the 2017/18 campaign.



There is speculation that the midfielder could leave the club this summer and Raiola, his agent, has been gauging the interest of some of the top European clubs in the Frenchman.





Juventus are keen to explore the possibility of taking Pogba back to Turin and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they will soon sit down for talks with the Italian super-agent.



The Frenchman is amongst the names Juventus want to discuss with Raiola and assess whether a deal could be struck with Manchester United for the midfielder’s return this summer.



Manchester United are in no mood to sell one of their prized assets and are not expected to entertain any approach for Pogba in the last few weeks of the transfer window.



The Old Trafford outfit are hopeful that Pogba will carry his form from the World Cup into the new season once he returns from the break.

