Leeds United Face Bidding War To Land Championship Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are interested in signing Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon, but there is set to be a bidding war for his services this summer.



The Whites have entered a crucial period of the window and the club have identified areas of the squad they want to strengthen on a priority basis.











Leeds are still in the market for a striker but the Whites are also looking to add a full-back and a midfielder or winger before the end of the summer transfer window.



And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are very much interested in snaring 27-year-old Dutch winger Jozefzoon away from Brentford in the next few weeks.





New Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa wants to add attacking outlets in the wide areas this summer and the Dutchman has emerged as a viable target for the Yorkshire giants.



However, clubs such as Derby County are also interested in the player and Leeds are expected to enter a tough bidding war with several clubs to land the winger.



Jozefzoon scored seven goals and provided as many assists in the Championship last season.



He has a contract until the end of next season with Brentford.

