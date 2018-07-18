Liverpool Expecting To Put Chelsea Target Alisson Through Medical After Making Fresh Progress

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are preparing to conduct a medical for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who is also on Chelsea's radar, after tabling an improved bid for the Brazilian.



The Reds have been in talks with Roma over taking Alisson to England and have been making rapid progress in negotiations with the Serie A giants.











They made an initial bid of around €70m for the goalkeeper, including bonuses, but Roma are believed to have demanded a figure of around €80m before they agree to sell him.



The Merseyside giants have returned to the negotiating table with a new bid and according to Sky Italia, they have slapped in a fresh offer of around €75m for the goalkeeper.





Liverpool are confident that their latest offer will be good enough to convince Roma and the two clubs are now fine tuning the details of the agreement such as the payment structure and add-ons.



The Reds have even gone ahead with their preparation of a medical for Alisson and the goalkeeper is prepared to move to Anfield following conversations with Jurgen Klopp.



Chelsea are also interested in the goalkeeper and Roma have been expecting the Blues to make a move, especially with Thibaut Courtois expected to join Real Madrid.



But for the moment the Blues have not made any rival bid for Alisson and Liverpool have the clear edge in the transfer chase.

