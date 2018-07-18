XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2018 - 11:26 BST

Liverpool Expecting To Put Chelsea Target Alisson Through Medical After Making Fresh Progress

 




Liverpool are preparing to conduct a medical for Roma goalkeeper Alisson, who is also on Chelsea's radar, after tabling an improved bid for the Brazilian.

The Reds have been in talks with Roma over taking Alisson to England and have been making rapid progress in negotiations with the Serie A giants.




They made an initial bid of around €70m for the goalkeeper, including bonuses, but Roma are believed to have demanded a figure of around €80m before they agree to sell him.

The Merseyside giants have returned to the negotiating table with a new bid and according to Sky Italia, they have slapped in a fresh offer of around €75m for the goalkeeper.
 


Liverpool are confident that their latest offer will be good enough to convince Roma and the two clubs are now fine tuning the details of the agreement such as the payment structure and add-ons.

The Reds have even gone ahead with their preparation of a medical for Alisson and the goalkeeper is prepared to move to Anfield following conversations with Jurgen Klopp.


Chelsea are also interested in the goalkeeper and Roma have been expecting the Blues to make a move, especially with Thibaut Courtois expected to join Real Madrid.

But for the moment the Blues have not made any rival bid for Alisson and Liverpool have the clear edge in the transfer chase.
 