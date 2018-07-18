Liverpool Starlet Admits Jurgen Klopp Key To Reds Stay Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster has admitted that Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has been a key factor for him choosing to stay at the club.



Brewster, who excelled for England in last year's under-17 FIFA World Cup in India, has penned a long-term professional deal with Liverpool as he takes a big step forward in his career.











The 18-year-old stated that he has had conversations with Klopp and hopes that the manager gives him enough opportunities to prove himself worthy of playing for such a big club.



The striker also explained that he has full faith in Klopp who he believes will let him express himself and that is the reason why he wanted to stay at Liverpool.





Brewster told the club's official website: "He [Klopp] has been key. Obviously I’ve had conversations with him and I’m just hoping he puts his faith in me and gives me an opportunity to play.



"I think he will, that’s why I wanted to stay here.



"Hopefully we can push on, not just as a team but as a club."



Brewster will look to make the most of the opportunities he gets under Klopp and help the Reds in their hunt for honours next season.



He was in the youth ranks at Chelsea before joining the Reds in 2014.

