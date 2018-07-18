Mammoth Task – Manchester United New Boy Aware of Challenge For Minutes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United's new signing Lee Grant is excited to work with David de Gea and Sergio Romero, but admits it will be a huge task to beat either goalkeeper to the number 1 spot.



The 35-year-old will start in a supportive role for Manchester United as De Gea is in scintillating form for the Reds and is the club's first choice goalkeeper.











Grant is of the opinion that it is a big opportunity for him to work with De Gea, who he believes to be one of the best goalkeepers to have ever played in the Premier League. He is also looking forward to working with Argentina's number 1 Romero.



But when asked about dislodging the two heavyweights, Grant said he is determined to learn first and foremost.





The goalkeeper told MUTV: "Yeah, most definitely! To work with one of the best to have ever played in the Premier League in David de Gea and then have Argentina’s number one in Sergio [Romero], it’s not a bad combination.



"I’ve had the privilege of working with Joel [Pereira] for a couple of weeks and what an excellent keeper he looks.



"So for me, yes, it’s a mammoth task ahead to try to dislodge one of those guys, but in all seriousness I’m really looking forward to learning off them and working with them.



"And I know from having spoken to a lot of people that they’re all good guys."



Grant will look to make most of the opportunities he gets at Manchester United and help the club in their charge for honours in the forthcoming season.