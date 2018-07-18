XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2018 - 12:30 BST

Not Done Yet – Liverpool Push But Final Details For Chelsea Target Alisson Not Agreed

 




Liverpool and Roma are still finalising the minute details of an agreement for Chelsea target Alisson as the Reds look to push through the transfer by the end of the week.

Merseyside giants have tabled an improved bid of around €75m for the Brazilian goalkeeper and there are suggestions that a deal is in place between the two clubs.




Liverpool are reportedly confident of getting it through soon and are already planning to get the 25-year-old through a medical in the coming days and complete the transfer, seeing off interest from Chelsea in the process.

However, the final details of an agreement are still being worked upon and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the two clubs are still to agree on bonus payments.
 


While the outlines of an agreement are in place, Liverpool and Roma are still discussing payment structures and they are still to agree on the add-ons associated with the final fee.

Liverpool are aware of Chelsea’s interest in the goalkeeper and are keen to get the deal over the line and secure Alisson’s signature by the end of the week.


Chelsea are yet to make a bid for the player despite Maurizio Sarri reportedly calling the goalkeeper and asking him to consider a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Reds have a decisive edge in the race and they are willing to drive home the advantage and sign Alisson as soon as possible.
 