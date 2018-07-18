Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Taught Me His Rules, I Scored Four – Man Utd Target Erling Braut Haland

Follow @insidefutbol





Molde wonderkid Erling Braut Haland has revealed that Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been giving him tips on how to finish.



The young striker has been turning heads with his performances in Norwegian football with Molde and has been linked with both Manchester United and Juventus.











Haland netted four goals against Brann at the start of this month, but prior to his haul he had gone five games without a goal.



In the week before the Brann game he spent one on one time with Solskjaer and revealed the Manchester United legend gave him finishing tips.





"There were small, simple rules that Solskjaer had when he played", Haland revealed to rbnett.



"He still teaches me every day.



"I will not reveal all the tips and tricks he taught me.



"But there were some rules on finishing", he added.



Haland is looking to continue banging in the goals in Norway this year as Solskjaer's men start to put together a title push.



After 16 games, Molde lie in third place in the standings and six points behind leaders Brann, the side Haland helped himself to four goals against.

