Real Madrid Take Transfer Stance On Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are not prepared to break the bank to snare Eden Hazard away from Chelsea and are only interested in signing him under reasonable conditions.



The European champions have a deal in place with Chelsea to sign goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and have also agreed terms on a contract with the Belgium international.











With Courtois expected to move to the Bernabeu, Real Madrid are now considering the possibility of signing Hazard from Chelsea as well this summer.



The Belgian has hinted that he is ready to leave Chelsea and Real Madrid are his favoured destination, but the negotiations for the Belgian are expected to be more protracted.





And according to Spanish sports daily Marca, the club are in no mood to pay silly money to sign Hazard from Chelsea as the club believe he would not be a ‘Galactico’ signing.



Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus, Real Madrid are in the market for a big name player and Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar remains their top target.



However, Real Madrid have acknowledged PSG are not going to sell the Brazilian in the ongoing window and therefore, they are prepared to wait rather than go big for another player this summer.



Hazard remains a target but for the moment Real Madrid are not prepared to break the bank to land the Belgian.

