Roma Haven’t Yet Agreed Sale Price With Liverpool For Alisson

Roma have not yet agreed a fee with Liverpool for Alisson, but have still given the goalkeeper permission to undergo a medical with the Reds and discuss personal terms, it has been claimed.



Alisson is on his way to England to undergo a medical with Liverpool amid suggestions the Reds have agreed a fee with Roma.











But, according to Sky Sports News' Jim White, the Italian side have not agreed a fee with Liverpool, meaning talks over the deal continue.



However, the Giallorossi have still allowed Alisson to go to England for a medical and to talk terms with last season's Champions League finalists.





As such, Liverpool will have everything else done for when they do agree the final fee with Roma.



Chelsea also hold an interest in the shot-stopper and have been eyeing him as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois.



But the Blues have been left trailing as Liverpool press the accelerator to snap up Alisson.



Jurgen Klopp wants to sign a new goalkeeper after seeing both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet fail to impress in the position.

