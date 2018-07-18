Second Italian Club Move For Former Celtic Midfielder Liam Henderson, Lucrative Offer Made

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson is not short of options after Bari fell into bankruptcy.



The southern Italian club could not raise a needed €3m and have been declared bankrupt, something which means the future of the side's players is unclear.











Bari are due to drop down from Serie B to the amateur leagues, but Henderson looks set to head elsewhere having freed himself from the club.



The former Celtic star looks set to stay in Italy and has Parma on his tail; Parma won promotion to Serie A last season.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, another club have also now joined the race in the shape of Hellas Verona.



Verona are now pushing hard to convince the midfielder that he should join them this summer.



But moving to Verona would mean playing in Serie B again next season as the club were relegated at the end of last term.



Nevertheless, Verona are claimed to have put a lucrative offer in front of Henderson to convince him to make the move.

