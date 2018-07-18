XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2018 - 10:38 BST

Serie A Giants Lengthen Queue For In-Demand Chelsea Striker

 




Chelsea’s Michy Batshuayi has emerged as a possible target for Serie A giants Napoli, who are looking to bring in a striker this summer.

Batshuayi impressed during his loan spell at Dortmund during the second half of last season, but it had to be cut short because of an ankle injury.




He was part of the Belgium squad that finished third in the World Cup and scored a goal in three appearances in Russia, but is set to return to Chelsea for pre-season training following a break.

With Chelsea in the market for a striker, Batshuayi’s long term future at Stamford Bridge remains under a cloud and a summer switch could be on the cards.
 


Borussia Dortmund remain keen on re-signing him on a permanent deal and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Napoli are also considering taking him to Italy this summer.

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti is keen to add a striker to his squad this summer and the club are taking stock of a number of names on their shortlist of targets.


And Batshuayi is claimed to be one of the players Napoli are keeping close tabs on with a view to signing a striker in the ongoing window.

The Belgian, who is also being watched by Sevilla, wants to play regular first team football next season.
 