06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2018 - 12:08 BST

Thank You – Manuel Pellegrini Hails West Ham Owners

 




West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini has thanked the club's owners for backing his transfer plans with investment and now he believes that the task will be to transfer the qualities of the new players into his plans and preparations.

The Hammers have signed as many as seven players this summer, with Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena arriving at the London Stadium in recent days.




Anderson arrived for a club record fee of £36m, significantly higher than the £22m that West Ham spent for Issa Diop earlier in the same transfer window.

The former Manchester City manager insists that he is grateful to the board for allowing him the budget that he needed to rejuvenate the squad for the challenge they expect to mount this term.
 


Expressing his happiness with the signings made so far, the veteran manager told his club's official website: “We are very happy with the players we have signed since I arrived and it gives us a big confidence ahead of the new season.

“The club have made a very big investment this summer and I must thank the owners for their support and backing.

 


“It has been a very successful week for us with the arrival of four new players, and we look forward to implementing their qualities into our plans and preparations.”

Besides Anderson and Balbuena, the Hammers have managed to sign Ryan Fredericks, Diop, Lukasz Fabianski, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko.

 