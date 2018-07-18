XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2018 - 10:41 BST

Thibaut Courtois Waiting By Phone As Real Madrid Close In

 




Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is waiting for the final nod from Chelsea ahead of completing a proposed move to Real Madrid in the ongoing transfer window.

The goalkeeper has a year left on his contract with Chelsea and has rejected offers of a new deal, which is about to pave the way for him to leave the club this summer.




Courtois has been on Real Madrid’s radar in the transfer window and the European champions have made rapid progress in their attempt to sign the goalkeeper.

According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Neiwus, Real Madrid have reached an agreement over a fee with Chelsea and the deal is expected to be concluded for around €40m.
 


The Spanish giants have also thrashed out personal terms on a contract and Courtois and his representatives have agreed a five-year deal worth €13m per season gross.

The two clubs are working out the final details of the agreement and Courtois is on the verge of leaving the west London outfit with three weeks left in the transfer window for Premier League clubs.


However, Chelsea are yet to give the final nod to the deal as they are still working on finding a replacement and Liverpool’s move for Alisson has complicated matters for the Blues.

But Courtois is expecting to sign for Real Madrid this summer and is waiting for the final nod from Chelsea as he spends his holidays in Tenerife, Spain.
 