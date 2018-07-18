XRegister
18/07/2018 - 20:51 BST

West Ham €6m Short In Bid For Serie A Midfielder

 




West Ham United have failed with an offer for Diego Laxalt, being €6m short of Genoa's valuation of the player.

The Hammers have hit the ground running in the transfer market this summer, pulling off a number of deals for new manager Manuel Pellegrini as they bid to put last season's struggles behind them.




West Ham have not finished yet and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, have offered Genoa €12m for Uruguay international midfielder Laxalt.

However, the Serie A club have rejected the proposal as it does not meet their €18m valuation.
 


Negotiations between the two clubs are now taking place as West Ham aim to land the Uruguayan.

Laxalt was taken to Europe in 2013 by Italian giants Inter, tipped for big things.


But he was sent out on a series of loan spells by the Nerazzurri before being sold to Genoa.

He made 34 appearances across all competitions for Genoa last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists.
 