Agent of Chelsea and Manchester United Target Leonardo Bonucci Making Paris Trip For PSG Talks

The agent of Chelsea and Manchester United defensive target Leonardo Bonucci is set to travel to the French capital to conduct talks with Paris Saint-Germain.



The 31-year-old defender is considering leaving AC Milan just one year after joining the Rossoneri in a much hyped transfer from Juventus last summer.











Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on securing his services, but French giant PSG are pushing to sign Bonucci too.



They have already been in touch with his agent Alessandro Lucci and according to Italian daily Tuttosport, he is set to travel to Paris soon to conduct a decisive round of talks with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique.





The French champions are looking to close out an agreement with his representative and get the nod from Bonucci over a move to the Parc des Princes.



PSG are already plotting to approach AC Milan to agree a fee, but the Rossoneri are expected to ask for big money.



The Serie A giants are claimed to be prepared to demand a fee of around €50m before considering sanctioning Bonucci’s sale this summer.



The defender is also considering handing in a transfer request to push through a move out of the San Siro.

