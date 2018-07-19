XRegister
19/07/2018 - 10:18 BST

Alisson Currently Undergoing Liverpool Medical

 




Roma goalkeeper Alisson is currently undergoing a medical ahead of his proposed transfer to Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool have moved quickly over the last few days to reach an agreement with Roma and have committed to paying a world record goalkeeper fee of €75m for the 25-year-old.




The Reds moved at pace to get the deal over the line with Roma and Alisson cut short his holiday and took a flight to England on Wednesday to complete the formalities of the transfer.

The Brazilian is on Merseyside at the moment and according to Sky Italia, he is currently undergoing a medical with the Reds ahead of his proposed transfer to Anfield.
 


Liverpool are expecting to get the medical out of the way soon and complete the formalities of the transfer by the end of the day.

Alisson has also agreed a five-year contract with the Merseyside giants and will become the most expensive goalkeeper in history once the transfer is completed.


One of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, with Alisson almost certainly expected to be anointed as the new number one at Anfield.

The Brazilian conceded seven goals over two legs against Liverpool in the Champions League last season.
 