Benjamin Pavard Signing For Bayern Munich Denied, Tottenham Target Wants Guarantees

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Benjamin Pavard has not signed a contract with Bayern Munich and wants guarantees before he agrees to the move, it has been claimed.



It was reported on Thursday that Pavard has signed a contract with Bayern Munich which will kick in next summer, with the Bavarians talking to Stuttgart in an effort to make the move happen this summer.











But, according to Sky Deutschland, Pavard has not signed a contract with Bayern Munich.



Though the Stuttgart defender is interested in a potential move to Bayern Munich, he wants guarantees, likely over playing time.





Pavard wants to continue his development and Bayern Munich remain firmly in pole position to snap him up.



But other clubs keen on Pavard, including Tottenham, will take heart from the fact the defender has not yet put pen to paper on anything with the Bavarians.



Stuttgart have been firm on not wanting to sell Pavard this summer, even for €50m.



However, they have been realistic over the fact that the France international could move on next summer.

