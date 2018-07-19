Chelsea Looking To Offload One of Two Players Before Signing Juventus Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea want to sell either Alvaro Morata or Michy Batshuayi before they look to bring in Gonzalo Higuain this summer, it has been claimed.



Maurizio Sarri wants to sign a new striker for Chelsea ahead of the new season and is in favour of signing his former Napoli hitman Higuain in the ongoing window.











The 30-year-old is open to the idea of playing under Sarri again at Chelsea and will consider leaving Juventus, but for the moment the Blues will have to wait to make their move.



Morata and Batshuayi are still at Chelsea despite their futures being under the scanner and according to Sky Italia, the Blues want to sell at least one of them before signing Higuain.





Batshuayi wants to play more first team football next season and is wanted by Dortmund, where he had a loan spell last season, and Napoli this summer.



Morata, Chelsea’s club record signing, wants to leave the Blues after just one season and prefers a move back to Italy, where Juventus and AC Milan are interested in him.



Chelsea are aware before shipping out either of the two, they will not be able to bring in one more striker in the summer.



And with less than three weeks left in the Premier League transfer window, time is running out for Chelsea.

