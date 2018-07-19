XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

19/07/2018 - 12:29 BST

Claim From Germany: Tottenham Target Benjamin Pavard Agrees Bayern Munich Switch

 




Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard, who has been linked with several clubs including Tottenham Hotspur, has signed a contract with Bayern Munich, it has been claimed.

Pavard excelled with his performances for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga last season and then built on his reputation at the World Cup with the victorious France team.




Stuttgart have been clear about not selling Pavard this summer, even for €50m, but have hinted they would be willing to do business next summer.

And, according to German broadcaster SWR, Pavard has signed a contract with Bayern Munich which will kick in from the summer of 2019.
 


But Pavard leaving Stuttgart this summer has not been completely ruled out and it is claimed that talks between the club and Bayern Munich are taking place.

Landing Pavard would be a coup for Bayern Munich given how the defender supercharged his reputation at the World Cup in Russia.


Stuttgart snapped up Pavard from French side Lille in 2016 and he put pen to paper to a four-year contract with the Bundesliga outfit.

He has so far won 12 caps for France.
 