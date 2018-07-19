Could Stay – Ajax Coach Tackles Future of Everton and Liverpool Linked Hakim Ziyech

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax coach Erik ten Hag believes there is a chance Everton and Liverpool linked Hakim Ziyech will continue at the club beyond the summer transfer window.



Ziyech has been keen to leave Ajax and has long agreed personal terms with Roma over a proposed transfer to the Stadio Olimpico in the ongoing window.











However, Roma are yet to approach Ajax in order to agree a fee and despite interest from Liverpool and Everton, the Dutch giants are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.



Ten Hag has conceded that after two years at Ajax, the Moroccan wants to leave and discussions have taken place with some of his suitors over a proposed transfer.





However, Ajax are yet to entertain a concrete bid and Ten Hag is hopeful that the club will be able to hold on to the winger beyond the end of the summer transfer window.



“It could well be that Ziyech could stay”, the Ajax coach told Dutch broadcaster NOS.



“Agreements were made and there have been discussions with clubs, but at the moment there is nothing concrete.



“He is motivated to start the season with us and is having fun and wants to contribute.”



Ziyech, who also turned out for Morocco in the World Cup, provided 18 assists and scored nine goals in all competitions last season.

