XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2018 - 13:30 BST

Could Stay – Ajax Coach Tackles Future of Everton and Liverpool Linked Hakim Ziyech

 




Ajax coach Erik ten Hag believes there is a chance Everton and Liverpool linked Hakim Ziyech will continue at the club beyond the summer transfer window.

Ziyech has been keen to leave Ajax and has long agreed personal terms with Roma over a proposed transfer to the Stadio Olimpico in the ongoing window.




However, Roma are yet to approach Ajax in order to agree a fee and despite interest from Liverpool and Everton, the Dutch giants are yet to receive a concrete offer on their table.

Ten Hag has conceded that after two years at Ajax, the Moroccan wants to leave and discussions have taken place with some of his suitors over a proposed transfer.
 


However, Ajax are yet to entertain a concrete bid and Ten Hag is hopeful that the club will be able to hold on to the winger beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

“It could well be that Ziyech could stay”, the Ajax coach told Dutch broadcaster NOS.


“Agreements were made and there have been discussions with clubs, but at the moment there is nothing concrete.

“He is motivated to start the season with us and is having fun and wants to contribute.”

Ziyech, who also turned out for Morocco in the World Cup, provided 18 assists and scored nine goals in all competitions last season.
 