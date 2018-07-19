XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2018 - 13:14 BST

Failure of Leeds United To Take Jerry Mbakogu Scuppered Striker Signing, Carpi President Admits

 




Carpi president Claudio Caliumi has blamed the failure of Jerry Mbakogu's proposed move to Leeds United for his side being unable to sign Federico Melchiorri.

Striker Melchiorri spent time on loan at Carpi from Cagliari last season and the Serie B side were hoping to lock him down on a permanent deal.




But with Leeds not activating a previously agreed option to sign Mbakogu for £3m, Carpi could not close the deal and the 31-year-old joined Perugia earlier this month.

The president told Italian daily Gazzetta di Modena: "Federico was number one on our list.
 


"But we were unable to bring him back because Jerry's situation was blocked and we could not unblock it.

"Then other clubs offered sums we could not compete with."


Leeds chose not to take up their option to sign Mbakogu for £3m, but there remains confusion over whether the Whites might return to the negotiating table later this summer.

While it has been claimed in England a move to Elland Road for Mbakogu is dead, in Italy it continues to be suggested a cut-price agreement could be reached, especially if Leeds miss out on other striker targets.
 