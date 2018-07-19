Failure of Leeds United To Take Jerry Mbakogu Scuppered Striker Signing, Carpi President Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Carpi president Claudio Caliumi has blamed the failure of Jerry Mbakogu's proposed move to Leeds United for his side being unable to sign Federico Melchiorri.



Striker Melchiorri spent time on loan at Carpi from Cagliari last season and the Serie B side were hoping to lock him down on a permanent deal.











But with Leeds not activating a previously agreed option to sign Mbakogu for £3m, Carpi could not close the deal and the 31-year-old joined Perugia earlier this month.



The president told Italian daily Gazzetta di Modena: "Federico was number one on our list.





"But we were unable to bring him back because Jerry's situation was blocked and we could not unblock it.



"Then other clubs offered sums we could not compete with."



Leeds chose not to take up their option to sign Mbakogu for £3m, but there remains confusion over whether the Whites might return to the negotiating table later this summer.



While it has been claimed in England a move to Elland Road for Mbakogu is dead, in Italy it continues to be suggested a cut-price agreement could be reached, especially if Leeds miss out on other striker targets.

