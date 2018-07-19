XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2018 - 11:38 BST

Fiorentina Making Progress In Bid To Land Liverpool Wing Target

 




Fiorentina are closing in on Liverpool target Marko Pjaca following a productive meeting held by super agent Fali Ramadani on Wednesday evening.

Pjaca is on the books at Italian champions Juventus, but could move on this summer and Liverpool are one of a number of clubs to be linked with a swoop for his services.




But Fiorentina increasingly appear in pole position to land Pjaca and have an agreement in principle with the winger's representatives.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, super agent Ramadani held further discussions aimed at facilitating a move on Wednesday evening and progress was made.
 


Juventus are now weighing up whether to sell Pjaca outright or instead loan him out, with the plan then being to assess the situation next summer.

The Italians are also aiming to obtain a discount on a future move for Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa as part of the deal.


With Fiorentina putting serious work into a deal, Liverpool look likely to have to significantly step up their interest or risk being beaten to Pjaca's signature.

Juventus signed the 23-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 and he spent last term impressing in the Bundesliga on loan at Schalke.
 