Frank Lampard Factor Working For Derby As Rams Set To Beat Leeds To Florian Jozefzoon

Follow @insidefutbol





The Frank Lampard factor looks to have led to Florian Jozefzoon preferring a move to Derby County over Leeds United.



Both Derby and Leeds have agreed a fee with Brentford to sign the Dutch winger, but the wide-man has been undergoing a medical with the Rams.











Jozefzoon has been sold the move by the prospect of working with Chelsea legend Lampard at Pride Park, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.



At Leeds, Jozefzoon would have worked under legendary Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa.





But Pride Park looks to appeal more to the winger, who is now in the final 12 months of his contract at Brentford.



Both Leeds and Derby have offered £2.75m to Brentford for Jozefzoon, with both proposals accepted.



The 27-year-old made 39 appearances for the Bees in the Championship last season as he was used heavily, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists.



Jozefzoon has represented the Netherlands up to Under-21 level.

