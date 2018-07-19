Harry Forrester Trains With Iranian Club Following Rangers Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers attacking midfielder Harry Forrester has joined in training in Iran at Persian Gulf Pro League side Tractor Sazi after being released by the Gers.



The Gers, who have been continuing with the process of rejuvenating the squad following the arrival of Steven Gerrard as the manager this summer, announced on Wednesday that Forrester's contract has been terminated by mutual consent.











And Forrester has wasted no time in moving to Iran, where he will now ply his trade at the Iranian top division Tractor Sazi, starting off with the training session along with his new team-mates.



Forrester has signed a two-year contract with the Iranian club and will stay with the club until at least June 2020.





The versatile playmaker started off his career as a youngster at Aston Villa in 2007 and was promoted to senior level at the same club in 2010.



He however left the Villans the following year, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis joining multiple sides before being snapped up by then Rangers manager Mark Warburton in 2016.



Forrester managed 44 appearances for the Gers, scoring eight times.



He though spent last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon, making 43 appearances for the League One outfit.

