Inter Decide Against Selling West Ham Target

Inter have decided against letting attacker Yann Karamoh leave this summer, in news which will disappoint Monaco and West Ham United.



Karamoh is highly rated by Inter coach Luciano Spalletti, but the club have still been mulling selling him as they look to balance the books.











West Ham and Monaco have been monitoring the situation ahead of potentially putting in an offer for the former Caen talent.



But, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter have now taken the decision to keep hold of Karamoh and will not consider offers to let him leave this summer.





Now the emphasis will be on Karamoh to make sure he secures enough playing time next season.



The attacker had just 480 minutes of football in Serie A for Inter last season.



Spalletti is a firm fan of Karamoh and is convinced he can be a valuable asset over the course of the coming campaign.



The Inter coach asked the club not to let Karamoh go this summer and it appears his wish has been granted.

