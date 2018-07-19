Juventus Close In On Matteo Darmian, Fine Tuning Final Proposal

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are working on the formula of Matteo Darmian’s move from Manchester United as they close in on the Italian defender’s signature.



Darmian has long agreed terms on a contract with Juventus, but Manchester United have been unwilling to lower their financial demands for the player’s transfer.











Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici met the representatives of the defender on Wednesday in Milan and it seems the summit has born fruit as the club are closing in on his signature.



A compromise deal could be on the cards between Juventus and Manchester United for an eventual fee of €15m and the Italian champions are now working on the details of their offer.





According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Juventus are deciding on the formula of the operation that would take Darmian back to Turin this summer.



Juventus could offer to sign Darmian on an initial loan deal with an obligatory purchase option, which would guarantee money for Manchester United’s coffers.



Manchester United are more than willing to sell the defender and trim their squad for new arrivals, with Juventus’ Alex Sandro one of their targets.



And it seems after several weeks of inactivity, Juventus could be finally on their way to getting a deal done for Darmian.

