06 October 2016

19/07/2018 - 11:22 BST

Leeds United To Miss Out On Winger, Player Undergoing Derby County Medical

 




Leeds United target Florian Jozefzoon is undergoing a medical at Derby County after the Rams agreed a fee with Brentford.

The Whites were reportedly progressing in talks with Brentford for the signature of the Dutch winger and were confident of taking him to Elland Road.




Leeds were even prepared to match the Championship club’s valuation of the player, but it seems they have been beaten to his signature by Derby this summer.

The Rams have presumably reached an agreement with Brentford for a fee of £2.75m and are on the verge of signing Jozefzoon in the coming hours.
 


And according to the Sun, the Dutchman is currently undergoing a medical and is set to complete the formalities of a transfer to Pride Park by the end of the day.

Jozefzoon scored seven goals and provided as many assists for Brentford in the Championship last season.


Frank Lampard’s arrival at Derby this summer as their new manager has made the club a more attractive destination for many players.

It seems likely Leeds are now set to miss out on the 27-year-old and they will be expected to shift their focus towards other targets.
 