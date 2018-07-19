XRegister
06 October 2016

19/07/2018 - 09:31 BST

Leeds United Yet To Approach Bristol City Star Despite Speculation

 




Leeds United are yet to make a firm approach for Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan, despite holding a long standing interest and targeting the addition of a full-back.

Other than the arrivals of Lewis Baker and Jamal Blackman from Chelsea on loan deals, Leeds have not done significant business in the summer transfer window thus far.




The Yorkshire giants have been putting in work behind the scenes to get deals over the line and signing a striker has been a priority for the club in the ongoing window.

However, Leeds have been grappling with their left-back options for a while and it has been claimed that they could rekindle their interest in Bristol City’s Bryan this summer.
 


But according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he Whites have not made any firm approach for the player despite keeping tabs on him for a while.

Leeds showed interest in Bryan last summer too, but Bristol City rejected a bid from the club, with the Whites choosing not to go back for him.


They remain keen on the left-back but for the moment they have not made any further moves for him in the ongoing window.

Bryan has a contract until the end of next season with Bristol City.
 