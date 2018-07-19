Malcom Not Keen On Accepting Everton Bid, Inter and Roma Preferred

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux winger Malcom is not keen on an offer from Everton and still prefers switching to Inter, but could accept a proposal from Roma this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Everton have been putting in the legwork over the last few days in negotiations with Bordeaux, who are demanding a transfer fee of around €40m for the Brazilian winger.











The Merseyside club have made rapid progress in the talks with the French outfit and are hopeful of getting a deal over the line over the next few days.



However, Malcom remains unconvinced and according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the winger has not been enthused by the offer from Everton this summer.





The Brazilian has been eyeing a move to Inter, but the Nerazzurri have not returned with a fresh offer since Bordeaux rejected their initial bid for the player.



The Serie A giants remain keen and are pleased that Malcom is prepared to shun a move to Everton in favour of a transfer to the San Siro.



But their main threat in the race for the winger is Roma, who have opened talks with Bordeaux and the player’s representatives over a proposed transfer.



Malcom is open to a move to Italy with Roma despite Everton and Tottenham trying to sign him this summer.

