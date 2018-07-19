Manuel Pellegrini Excites Me – West Ham New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





New West Ham United signing Jack Wilshere has revealed that it was Manuel Pellegrini who convinced him about the move to the London Stadium.



The former Arsenal midfielder is among the seven players the Hammers have brought in this summer as the newly appointed Chilean manager continues with the rejuvenation process.











After being released by his boyhood club Arsenal at the end of last season, Wilshere needed someone to show faith in him and Pellegrini turned out to be the one who took him in, winning him over by his show of faith.



The project in place at the club was also crucial the midfielder insists, and it was soon made clear that Wilshere wanted to be a part of it all.





“I’m excited with the manager”, Wilshere told his club's official website.



“As soon as I spoke to the manager, before I signed, it was clear I wanted to be part of this."



Pellegrini's preference towards a pressing game was yet another factor behind Wilshere's decision.



“He’s the sort of manager who wants to play football and play out from midfield, press high and win the ball and you saw with his Man City team what he could do.



“I’m not saying we’re going to win the league but if we can aim to play football, press and win the ball back high up the pitch then we’ll be all right this year.”



Wilshere has already started training under Pelegrini, insisting that he has felt the benefits of the intense training sessions.

