Paris Saint-Germain Pushing To Land Manchester United Defensive Target

Paris Saint-Germain are pushing to get a deal over the line for Manchester United defensive target Alex Sandro this summer.



Sandro has been linked with a move away from Juventus for several months and he has been one of Jose Mourinho’s priority targets for the full-back position in the ongoing window.











However, Manchester United have been unwilling to do deal under current terms from Juventus and it has led to PSG earning an edge in the transfer chase for the Brazilian.



PSG have reportedly agreed personal terms with the Brazilian’s representatives and according to Italian daily Corriere di Torino, they are now trying to push to reach an agreement with Juventus.





The Parisians are set for talks with the Italian champions in the coming days and are hopeful of striking a deal to take Sandro to the French capital in the summer window.



Juventus have been clear about their demands for the full-back and are insisting on earning a transfer fee of around €50m before sanctioning his sale.



Sandro is reportedly reconsidering his decision to leave Juventus, but for the moment a move away from the club is a likelier outcome for the Brazilian.



It remains to be seen whether Manchester United look to light a fire on their pursuit of Sandro following PSG’s latest push.

