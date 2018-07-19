XRegister
06 October 2016

19/07/2018 - 23:27 BST

Real Madrid Schedule Meeting With Eden Hazard’s Father And Agents

 




Real Madrid are to meet the agents of Eden Hazard and the player's father on Saturday as they formulate an offer to put to Chelsea.

The Spanish giants have identified the Belgian as the man they want to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at the Bernabeu and work is under way to take him to the club.




According to Sky Italia, a meeting is to be held on Saturday between Real Madrid, Hazard's father and representatives.

An offer to present to Chelsea will be put together, which is not expected to be more than €125m.
 


Hazard is ready to make the move to Real Madrid, but the Spanish giants must find an agreement with Chelsea.

It is unclear what figure might do the trick and convince the Blues to let Hazard go this summer.


But Real Madrid are desperate to land the attacker as they look to turn the page on the Ronaldo era.

Hazard, 27, has made 300 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea, scoring 89 goals and providing 75 assists.
 